When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe.

In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in liabilities, according to his 2016 personal financial disclosure form.

But Biden’s fortunes rapidly changed between 2017 and 2020, with help from both his son Hunter and his brother James, according to a congressional report.

In the year after he left office as vice president in 2017, Biden and his wife Jill earned more than $11 million, and raked in $4.6 million the following year, according to Forbes.

READ MORE