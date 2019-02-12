NEW YORK POST:

A cruel series of catastrophes — including job loss, illnesses and eviction — has left a once-six-figure-salaried sales exec homeless and living in his car with his wife and their autistic and brain-damaged adult son.

“We don’t want to wind up in a shelter,” Stewart Scheyd, 59, told The Post of struggling through the upstate winter with his wife, Denise, and Sky, 20, their youngest child.

“Because they would separate us and who knows what would happen to a kid like Sky.”

The Scheyd family has been living in their 2002 Ford Taurus since June, when they were evicted from their rental home in Monroe in Orange County. But their troubles go back decades.

All three of their children have suffered serious illnesses.

Sky was born severely autistic.

Their oldest son, Freedom, now 25, was born partially deaf and missing his left ear, and their daughter, Ocean, now 22, fought leukemia at age 12.

At around the time Ocean struggled with cancer, the recession struck; Stewart Scheyd lost his high-paying job as a telecommunications engineer.

The family tightened their belts and weathered each successive storm. Both Stewart and Denise took lesser-paying jobs to spend time with the kids.

Then, three years ago, when they were still living in Monroe, Sky, already low-functioning, began acting psychotic.