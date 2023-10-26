How Japan unleashed their battle against radical Islamic terrorism

Although Islam is known as the fastest growing religion in most of the world, Japan is one of the few countries who have managed to actually solve their Islam problem. Although they have ties with several Islamic nations, the religion has been shown its place within the country. Muslims are to practice their religions within their homes and are not allowed to convert anyone to adopt the religion.

A country with 127 million residents, they shockingly has about just 10,000 Muslims. The two main reasons attributable to this curb is the prohibition on conversion and mainly the complete ban on Muslim immigrants. They are perhaps the only country in the world to have no immigrant problems.

How they did it!

At a time when immigrants are coming in huge number into several countries like Germany, France, America, Britain, Australia and other countries, Japan has completely banned Muslim immigrants. They allow a very few number of Muslim into their country, and only for business reasons.

Having said that, another important reason for the low number of Muslim immigrants in Japan is because of the employers. Employers prefer to hire only Japanese people and do not entertain Muslim immigrants. This is perhaps the reason for respect for every job there.

Others need to learn

There is almost no presence of Islam in their country. An obvious evidence of the “no Islam” attitude of Japan is that there a very few number of Mosques in Japan. In fact, there is only one Imam in whole of Tokyo. This comes as a sharp contrast to countries like India and the United Kingdom where there are over 100,000 mosques.

At a time when several countries are facing severe problems due to influx of terrorists in the guise of immigrants, countries like them sure do look like an inspiration. A lot is to be learned by the rest of the world from Japan. They are the only country to have a Muslim population of less than 0.0001% of the total population!

