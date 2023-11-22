How Israel’s new laser defense system will turn the tables on Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran

Israel’s defenses took a giant leap forward this week when — for the first time ever — it used a laser beam to shoot down an incoming rocket fired by terrorists in Gaza.This isn’t science fiction, but the product of years of research and experimentation.The US military is doing its own laser-beam or “directed energy” research, and Israel and the United States cooperate.Lockheed Martin and Israel’s Rafael are developing Iron Beam, and ultimately it can mean not only ground-based laser defenses but lasers to mount on ships and planes as well.

Israel fielded the weapon for the first time in combat a few days ago, and it could change the country’s air defense posture in the next few years.It’s called Iron Sting and is part of the larger Iron Beam laser defense system.Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system is well known, and it works beautifully: 90% effective.But it is expensive: Each Iron Dome battery can cost $100 million, and each interceptor costs between $40,000 and $50,000.

