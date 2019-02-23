NEW YORK POST:

This is how Hoda Muthana became an ISIS fanatic on Twitter.

The 24-year-old “ISIS bride” — who is currently in Syria begging to be allowed back into the US — ran off to join the terror group in November 2014 after being radicalized through the social media service, and posts on the site show how she interacted with other Islamic State enthusiasts in the months beforehand.

Her accounts, which reportedly included @AhlulDhikr and @zumaruljannah, have since been suspended — but many of the people she conversed with before leaving are still active, and their sides of conversations with the future jihadi wife are still visible.

In April and May 2014, Muthana appears to have chatted with a user named @ibnil0mar who appears to have an image featuring the ISIS flag as his Twitter cover photo and mentions ISIS leader Amir abu Bakr al Baghdadi in his bio.

In one tweet to Muthana and two others, he said, “Only Darul islam on earth is The Islamic State” — using a term meaning a country where Muslims practice as the ruling majority.

In another, @ibnil0mar appears to be engaged in a debate with Muthana and users about the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s coup against former President Mohamed Morsi.