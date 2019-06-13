NEW YORK POST:

Reality-TV queen Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday for an event promoting efforts to help ex-felons return to the workforce.

“All right guys, I am heading to the White House to speak at the ‘second chance hiring and reentry’ event,” the 38-year-old mogul posted in an Instagram video. “I’m so excited to announce some exciting things.”

In another Instagram post, the mother of four wrote that she was “honored to be part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities” for ex-cons.

The event follows the passage of the First Step Act, which has allowed more than 1,000 prisoners to receive reduced sentences.

Since President Trump signed the First Step Act in December 2018, his administration has been working to make sure the inmates released early have the tools and jobs they need to adjust to life outside prison.