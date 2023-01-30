Minor children seeking gender-affirming care have exponentially increased in recent years. The number of referrals to the Gender Identity Development Center Service at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust skyrocketed from 250 in 2011-2012 to over 5,000 in 2021-2022. Children as young as preschool are being encouraged to question whether their gender identity matches their sex. By middle school, kids have the option to “medically transition”—which can include puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and surgical interventions such as voice surgeries, genital reconstruction surgeries, and mastectomies. Just as they would for any other medical concern, parents turn to licensed medical professionals to seek an honest evaluation of their child. But often, instead of receiving a fair and balanced conversation about all possible treatment options, under the “gender-affirming care model” that is now required in the United States, parents are asked: “would you rather have a dead daughter or an alive son?” Unsurprisingly, parents given this choice very often consent to whatever the provider proposes.

Fast forward a few years, and the child that was hastily sent through the gender-affirming care model often realizes that their medical transition has brought on serious, irreversible consequences to their health: hair loss, permanent voice change, nipple discharge, blood clots, heart problems, decreased libido, bone loss, erectile dysfunction, inability to orgasm, and even infertility. Stopping or reversing medical transition comes with its own issues, both physically and psychologically. Clinicians often don’t have sufficient information to guide the patient through detransition, and those that do might be unwilling to help for fear that assisting a detransitioner risks discrediting gender transition surgery and furthering the stigmatization of transgender people. For this same reason, the transgender community that was so accepting of the child during transition generally rejects them once they’ve started down the path to detransition.

Where can a detransitioner find recourse for the life-changing harm they experienced? The individual’s decision to transition is not made in a vacuum, especially as a minor. There are numerous clinicians involved in the process, from the diagnosing psychologist or psychiatrist to endocrinologists, plastic surgeons, gynecologists, dermatologists, urologists, as well as social supports like school counselors and social workers. With an all-encompassing medical team, who is held accountable for making sure the patient is receiving appropriate care? In any other major medical decision, a doctor doesn’t allow the patient to take full control of the treatment plan. Instead, the doctor and patient share in the decision-making process to consider treatment options that are appropriate. This is known as “informed consent.” Failure to obtain informed consent is one form of medical negligence that may expose a provider to civil legal liability, including those that provide gender-affirming care.

