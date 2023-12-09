How Hunter Biden blew $5M on crack, prostitutes, suits, cigars and new teeth— to fury of ex-wife

Hunter Biden’s estranged wife was furious.“Your spending is documented and irresponsible,” Kathleen Buhle emailed him on Feb. 20, 2017.The couple were in bitter divorce negotiations.“I am sick of trying to figure out how you are hiding the money,” Buhle continued in the email, cited in “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by The Post’s Miranda Devine.Buhle wrote that he had spent $122,000 in two months — and at the same time cut monthly payments to Buhle and their three daughters from $17,000 to $1,700.“Simply looking at your spending is enough for any judge to be disgusted.”

Hunter Biden, seen in the middle of a drugs spree, blasted through money in four years while dodging his taxes, prosecutors say.

