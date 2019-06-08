NEW YORK POST:

Actress Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) and her doctors revealed Wednesday that they believe her battle with anal cancer was caused by the same human papillomavirus (HPV) that led to her husband Tom Mahoney’s throat cancer.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease, infecting some 79 million Americans. In its benign form, it goes undetected, often subdued by our body’s immune system. In some cases, though, it produces warts. And, if left untreated, more extreme strains of the virus could cause cancer.

But the risks extend beyond the anus.

HPV can be transmitted through a number of sex acts, which means that any body part involved in sexual intercourse is at risk — including the cervix, vagina, vulva, penis and throat.

Dr. Daniel Popowich, assistant professor of surgery specializing in colorectal surgeries at Mt. Sinai, says “HPV virus is ubiquitous … but that doesn’t mean it will lead to cancer.”

Of the more than 100 strains of the virus, he explains, only some of them are known to promote cancer cell growth. Popowich only recalls one case of anal HPV that led to cancer over the course of his career.

Popowich says high-risk patients — those who engage in anal sex or suffer from immuno-suppressive diseases such as HIV — may be ordered a swab test, much like a pap smear in women, during a routine checkup. If lab results detect HPV, surgeons like Popowich will remove the cancerous growth, which “can significantly reduce (the virus’) transition to cancer.”

