Some Hollywood stars celebrated Earth Day by promoting Greenpeace and slamming the fossil fuel industry, urging their fans to embrace green, or “sustainable,” energy.

Celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rosanna Arquette, and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo gave shout-outs to Greenpeace, which continues to wage war on the oil industry and promote climate change ideology.

Other stars observing Earth Day include Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Bacon, Chelsea Handler, and Kerry Washington.

Their activism comes amid the worst inflation in four decades, which has pushed up energy prices, including gas prices, to record levels. As Breitbart News reported, energy prices have soared 32 percent in the past 12 months.

President Joe Biden’s administration has done little to alleviate soaring prices, which have hit working class Americans the hardest. In fact, Biden has only inflamed the situation by cracking down on the oil industry.

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo used Earth Day to urge President Biden to replace fossil fuels with “clean” energy.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also beseeched President Biden to embrace “clean energy.”

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus urged fans to donate to Greenpeace.

