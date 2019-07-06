NEW YORK POST:

Andrea Catsimatidis is a billionaire heiress, business bombshell, jet-setter, NYC native and chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party — and that’s just according to her Instagram bio.

Like her father, one-time mayoral candidate and Gristedes supermarket owner John Catsimatidis, Andrea has taken on an increasingly active role in Big Apple politics.

“For me it’s my service to my country because, at my very core, I am a patriot. Nothing means more to me than the United States of America,” said the 29-year-old of why she’s leading Manhattan’s GOP.