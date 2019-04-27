NEW YORK POST:

Some senior citizens with too much time on their hands pick up bocce or dominoes as a hobby. And then there are the “Bad Grandpas”: Eight old men who pulled off one of Britain’s most audacious jewel heists, capturing some $20 million in precious goods.

The plan began coming together over fish and chips at the Castle, a North London pub, in 2012. Ranging in age from 52 to 73 at the time, the friends were some of the UK’s most notorious break-in artists and had served prison time for armed robbery, jumping bail, fencing stolen goods and other offenses. At this point, however, they were generally out of the game — although they still enjoyed hanging out and reminiscing about their bad old days.

Brian “The Guv’nor” Reader, 73, started complaining about being tight on cash (despite living in a home valued at nearly $1 million) and wondered what it would take to pull off one last job. His white whale? Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in London’s diamond district.

It housed nearly 1,000 security boxes where local jewelers stowed a fortune in gems, gold and cash. Although a fat target, the place had not been successfully fleeced in decades.

Somehow, the fanciful musing metastasized into a bona fide plan, largely masterminded by Reader. As chronicled in the new book “The Last Job: The ‘Bad Grandpas’ and the Hatton Garden Heist” (Norton), the friends — who dubbed themselves The Firm — spent three years plotting their ­career-topping caper.