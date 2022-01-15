NEW YORK POST:

You’re looking for a parking spot in Queens and notice a pedestrian guarding an available space, waiting for a car that has not yet arrived. What do you do?

If you’re like most people, you keep driving. But, in 1987, Afghan envoy Shah Mohammad Dost pulled over and demanded the pedestrian surrender the parking spot immediately, insisting that being a diplomat gave him the right to take it.

And when she refused, he drove into her and took the spot anyway.

Margaret Curry, 42, was sent to the hospital in Flushing, Queens, after being hit by Dost’s ’78 Lincoln. Curry later recovered from her injuries, and Dost wasn’t even questioned about the assault — thanks to his diplomatic immunity.

There are around 100,000 foreign diplomats, including their dependents, currently living in the US — and some, like Dost, have broken local laws and faced zero consequences.

MORE FROM THE NY POST