How did Israel kill an elderly woman and her daughter on the grounds of Gaza’s only Catholic church? One victim desperately tried to carry the other to safety before being gunned down in latest civilian deaths

Like dozens of Christian families in Gaza, Samar and her elderly mother Nahida had sought refuge from the relentless Israeli bombardments in the territory’s only Catholic church.

Yesterday, in broad daylight, Samar and Nahida Khalil Anton had walked together across the courtyard of the Holy Family Catholic Church to use the only bathroom, thinking that they wouldn’t be a target for the Israeli troops.

But within seconds of them reaching the courtyard, the sickening sound of screams and the crackle of a gunfire filled the air.

An Israeli sniper had shot dead one of the women, and as the second screamed and tried in vain to carry the body of her loved-one to safety, she too was killed, it has been claimed.

Their bloodied bodies are still strewn across the floor of the church courtyard after they were reportedly attacked by the IDF sniper, in what has been described as an act of ‘terrorism’ by Pope Francis.

There was no warning given to Samar and Nahida, who had been merely walking towards the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa within the compound, before they were shot in ‘cold blood’, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

