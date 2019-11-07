THE NEWS & OBSERVER:

A 13-year-old North Carolina boy accused in a double murder is back in police custody, but the question remains: How did a child wearing leg shackles manage to escape from law enforcement officers and then elude police for a day and a half?

And how did a boy not yet old enough to drive get caught up in what the sheriff has said were drug-related murders?

A search involving eight public agencies didn’t lead to the teen, who reportedly escaped from a Robeson County Department of Social Services building around noon Tuesday. Instead, the boy’s family turned him in to police Wednesday night.

The teen, who has been awaiting trial in a juvenile detention facility in Fayetteville, was at the DSS building in Lumberton for a court hearing, wearing shackles and no shoes, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.