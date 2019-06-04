POLITICO:

A HEARING with John Dean, a star of the Watergate era. A PACKAGE of civil contempt resolutions against administration officials like A.G. BILL BARR. Welcome to House Democrats’ non-impeachment impeachment campaign.

IT WOULD BE FOOLISH to believe impeachment-hungry Democrats will be pacified by voting to slap the attorney general and Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, on the wrist. And it would be equally foolhardy to believe that an American public wary of removing the president will be brought along to impeachment by hearing from Dean, an 80-year-old opponent of the president who was White House counsel under Richard Nixon 46 years ago. (And how many Americans even know who Dean is these days?)

BUT THIS, APPARENTLY, is House Democratic leadership’s strategy to keep impeachment at bay. Action. Heat. A process to keep Democrats from feeling like the top of their party is sitting on its hands.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS SAY the public needs to be brought around on impeachment — that Democrats need to prosecute the case, and if the facts lead the party to impeachment, so be it. (Though plenty of senior Democrats doubt their party can bring the public along to impeachment, and many believe it’s a political loser.)