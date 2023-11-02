How Dem mayors of five sanctuary cities WELCOMED migrants before begging Biden for meeting as they head to DC to demand $5 BILLION … but Eric Adams mysteriously skips talks and returns to NYC

Five Democratic mayors headed to Washington DC this morning to beg the Biden administration for a staggering $5 billion in federal funds – but shortly after arriving, New York City’s Eric Adams abruptly and mysteriously returned home.

The liberal mayors of New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Houston have joined forces to demand the White House step in as their cities become overwhelmed with thousands of new migrants arriving every day.

While Biden has asked Congress for $1.4billion to help local governments shelter and aid migrants, the five mayors said in a letter they would need a whopping $5billion.

Before the crisis crippled their cities, the five mayors made welcoming migrants a central part of their political image.

But in an abrupt U-turn, they said in their letter: ‘Our cities need additional resources that far exceed the amount proposed in order to properly care for the asylum seekers entering our communities.

‘Relying on municipal budgets is not sustainable and has forced us to cut essential city services.’

Adams is perhaps the mayor who has been most vocal about the migrant crisis after the city has been overwhelmed with new arrivals, saying the situation could ‘destroy’ the Big Apple. He was scheduled to lobby DC officials with the other mayors, but rushed back to NYC just minutes before a meeting was supposed to take place to deal with an unspecified matter.

