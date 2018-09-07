NEW YORK POST:

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker turned a Supreme Court nomination hearing into a starring film role for himself Thursday — ­bizarrely claiming “this is the closest I’ll get to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

Booker was claiming he was standing up for the release of classified documents written by nominee Brett Kavanaugh about the use of “racial profiling” at airports in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Booker made a point of saying he was willing to get expelled from the Senate by releasing ­emails the committee had deemed classified.

His “Spartacus” quote was a reference to the 1960 Oscar-winning movie starring Kirk Douglas as leader of a slave revolt.

He and his band are cornered by the Romans, who demanded to know who was Spartacus.

Everyone with Douglas identified themselves as Spartacus to protect the rebel leader.

It was unclear precisely what Booker meant, since the emails were declassified before his ­melodramatics, rendering his “Spartacus” speech meaningless.

As Booker continued grandstanding, Republican committee chair Chuck Grassley of Iowa lost patience.

“Can I ask you — can I ask you — can I ask you, how long you’re going to say the same thing three or four times?” he cracked.

The documents, meanwhile, provided no bombshell for the hearing.

Kavanaugh wrote in an 2002 ­email that he “generally favored” race-neutral security measures.