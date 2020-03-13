NY POST

The first case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission in the US happened when a woman who traveled from China to Illinois in mid-January likely passed on the bug to her husband through “prolonged, unprotected contact,” new research reveals. The woman, in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan on Christmas Day and returned to Illinois on Jan. 13, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet. While In Wuhan, she regularly visited a hospitalized relative and other family members who were ill.

