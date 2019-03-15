THE SUN:

THE terrorist who filmed himself slaughtering Muslims in a New Zealand mosque is understood to have become radicalised after travelling to North Korea and Pakistan.

Brenton Tarrant described himself as “a regular white man, from a regular family” – as his former gym manager confirmed his identity from the live stream footage.

Tracey Gray said Tarrant worked with kids as a personal trainer at Big River Gym in New South Wales between 2009 and 2011 before travelling extensively through Asia and Europe – which some believe is how he became radicalised.

He is said to have made some money from Bitconnect, a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin, and used those funds to travel the world.

Tarrant set off for the seven-year trip around the world after his dad Rodney Tarrant died of cancer aged 49.

In his chillingly warped 74-page manifesto, Tarrant described how he had been preparing for the attack since his trip to Europe two years ago.

During his visit to France, he described a town in Eastern France as a “cursed place”.

He wrote: “In every french city, in every french town the invaders were there.

“No matter where I travelled, no matter how small or rural the community. I visited, the invaders were there.

“For every french man or woman there was double the number of invaders.

“I had seen enough, and in anger, drove out of the the town, refusing to stay any longer in the cursed place and headed on to the next town.”

Photos shared on social media show him smiling while visiting Pakistan in October 2018.

In another image from online he is seen with a tour group visiting the Samjiyon Grand Monument in North Korea.

Gray told ABC that he was passionate about working with kids, but believes he never had an interest in firearms before travelling.