How children services visited tragic Navin Jones, 8, just ONE MONTH before he died in a skeletal state after being beaten and starved at his Illinois home but case workers said he was SAFE

Child Protective Services visited the home of eight-year-old Navin Jones just a month before he died as a result of being beaten and starved with a social worker noting that while he was malnourished, his health was not critical. The revelation came in day three of the murder trial of Brandon Walker, Jones’ father. He’s facing two counts of first degree murder stemming from his child’s tragic death on March 29, 2022 in the city of Peoria, Illinois, around 160 miles south west of Chicago. Jones’ mother, Stephanie Jones, has already pleaded guilty for one count of first-degree murder. The child was found unresponsive in a skeletal and emaciated state at the home where he lived with his older brother and parents. During the investigation into Jones’ death, a note on Jones’ bedroom door was found reading : ‘Don’t give Navin any food or drink. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs until I wake up.’

READ MORE