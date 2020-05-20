MINNESOTA CBS LOCAL

A Wisconsin woman who has taken hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat lupus says the anti-malarial drug will not protect someone from COVID-19. Kim, who doesn’t want to show her face or give her full name, says after the pandemic began, she only left her Oconomowoc home to go the grocery store. But by mid-April, she started feeling coronavirus symptoms. “Weak all over. Coughing, fever. The fever was very high,” she told WISN. “It just went downhill from there. I couldn’t breathe no more.” Kim said she tested positive for COVID-19. “When they gave the diagnosis, I felt like it was a death sentence. I was like, ‘I’m going to die,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘How can I be sick? How? I’m on the hydroxychloroquine.’ They were like, ‘Well, nobody’s ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe’ and it definitely did not.”

READ MORE AT MINNESOTA CBS