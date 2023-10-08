How Biden’s tension with Secret Service goes back to his VP years when he skinny-dipped in front of female agents – and the dog biting has just made things worse

Joe Biden’s tension with his Secret Service detail goes back to his years as vice president when he made female agents uncomfortable by skinny-dipping in front of them but it’s gotten worse during his White House years after his German Shepherds bit several agents.Biden’s new two-year-old dog Commander has bitten at least a dozen agents plus people who work in the White House residence, requiring some to get medical attention. And the first couple’s former dog Major was so aggressive and prone to biting that he was rehomed to friends in Delaware.’It’s outrageous, just outrageous for those agents who risk their lives every day to protect the president,’ Ronald Kessler, the author of several books on the Secret Service, told DailyMail.com. ‘They never know when they’re gonna get shot and they have to put up with with the fear of being bitten by a dog. It’s just unthinkable that it went on this long.’Commander has been moved off campus, living at an undisclosed location. Earlier, DailyMail.com published exclusive photos showing the dog biting the superintendent of the White House grounds on September 13.

