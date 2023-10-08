How Biden Helped Fund Hamas’s Allies Before Unprecedented Israel Attack

Entities known to maintain friendly ties to the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, from the Iranian Islamist regime to Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, have enjoyed years of financial benefits from eased sanctions under leftist President Joe Biden – benefits meriting closer scrutiny in light of the unprecedented wave of terrorism striking Israel on Saturday.

Israeli authorities estimate that over 300 people have died and identified nearly 1,600 wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of thousands of rocket bombings and waves of street attacks against civilians. Reports indicate that Hamas terrorists took an unknown number of Israeli civilians – estimated to total in the dozens and include women, children, and elderly people with dementia – hostage. Terrorists have flooded social media with graphic videos appearing to show the torture of hostages.

Hamas has branded the terror spree the “al-Aqsa Deluge” and vowed that the attacks would continue indefinitely.

The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

The attacks followed years of Biden administration policies aiding supporters of Palestinian terrorism. Most recently, in September, a report revealed that the State Department granted over $90,000 in funding to the Phoenix Center for Research and Field Studies in Gaza, a “non-governmental” group that describes itself as supporting “armed resistance” against Israel.

Less directly, but perhaps more influentially, the Biden administration has aided some of Hamas’s most high-profile international supporters.

