New York Post:

Last week, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals celebrated when Alaska Airlines pulled its sponsorship from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Alaska’s most famous sporting event involves a team of sled dogs pulling a human over ice and snow for 1,000 miles and I’ll admit it — the first time I went to Greenland and saw dogs living outside in solo houses on chains, it was a shock. It was freezing outside, and they were sitting alone in their wooden houses.

“When dogs used in the Iditarod aren’t being forced to run until their paws bleed and their bodies break down, they’re chained alone in the bitter cold,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

But here’s the thing about sled dogs: They are not normal, fully-domesticated, cuddly house pets.

