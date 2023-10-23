How an explosion of ‘smart’ devices is threatening US households — and national security

US homes and infrastructure are increasingly outfitted with Internet-connected “smart” devices that are vulnerable to hackers — and lawmakers claim beefed-up security standards will be necessary to address growing threats from criminals and hostile governments alike.

Public fears about cybersecurity were stoked by ransomware attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS in 2021, as well as federal warnings of foreign attacks on the US power grid. Closer to home, hackers have used Ring cameras to spy on kids and even lure them into creepy conversations.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House Select Committee on China, is among a growing group of policymakers focused on so-called “Internet of Things,” or IoT devices, which generally are understood as non-computer devices with a web connection.

Examples range from smart TVs, wearable fitness trackers, doorbell cameras, and thermostats to control systems for factories and power plants. A key cause for worry, according to the congressman, is the fast-growing use of Chinese-made cellular modules that allow smart devices to connect to the Internet.

It sounds like science fiction, but with widespread control of those modules, China could steal US data or remotely shut down critical infrastructure in a conflict scenario, according to concerned lawmakers. Hackers could crank up AC units en masse to cause power brownouts, or take control of self-driving cars or even medical devices like pacemakers – as former Vice President Dick Cheney once feared.

