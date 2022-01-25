THE ATLANTIC:

Of the three Bowlin sisters, Margaret, the middle one, was the first to show signs. She began having seizures as a toddler. Then the eldest, Bettina, had a brief and mysterious episode of weakness in her right hand. In 1986, as an adult, she had a two-week migraine that got so bad, she couldn’t hold food in her mouth or money in her right hand. The youngest, Susan, felt fine, but her parents still took her for an exam in 1989, when she was 19. A brain scan found abnormal clusters of blood vessels that, as it turned out, were in her sisters’ brains too. These malformations in the brain can be silent. But they can also leak or, worse, burst without warning, causing the seizures, migraines, and strokelike symptoms Bettina and Margaret experienced. If the bleeding in the brain gets bad enough, it can be deadly.

At the time, doctors could not tell the Bowlins exactly what was wrong, only that they suspected it ran in the family. The girls’ father, Jerry Bowlin, had the same malformations in his brain (though he had no symptoms), and he knew of an uncle with epilepsy. To understand his daughters’ afflictions, he began mapping out a family tree. Jerry asked around his family and, later, reconnected with long-lost cousins through Facebook, and he kept hearing more stories of seizures and strokelike illnesses. But even as the family tree filled out, the exact cause of these malformations remained elusive.

Then, in 2004, Bettina began having seizures multiple times a day. Her face would go numb, and she couldn’t speak. A scan showed a malformation in her brain and one in her spinal cord that needed to be removed immediately in two surgeries. Around the same time, Susan also began feeling a tingling in her cheek. It got worse and worse over the course of a day, until she started slurring. She couldn’t read. She couldn’t hold a pencil. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors eventually found a massive bleed in her brain; one of her malformations had burst. “At one time, we had one daughter in ICU in New Orleans, and one daughter in ICU in Biloxi,” their mother, Charlene Bowlin, told me. Both of them recovered, but Susan has permanent numbness on her right side and Bettina still experiences nerve pain and can’t feel hot or cold on her right side.

The family found a silver lining during this terrible period. Through a patient advocacy group called the Angioma Alliance, Bettina learned she could donate tissue from her second surgery to a lab that studies the genetics of unusual blood vessels in the brain, known formally as cerebral cavernous malformations, or CCMs. (An angioma is another term for vascular abnormalities; CCMs are a type of angioma.) Her tissue donation led to a major breakthrough in understanding her family’s brain malformations, the cause of which was then traced all the way back to the 1760s.

Bettina’s tissue ended up in the lab of Douglas Marchuk, a Duke geneticist who has studied CCM mutations that run in families, including one in Ashkenazi Jews and another in Hispanics in New Mexico that can be traced to descendants of 16th-century Spanish colonists. These mutations usually happen in one of three genes individually named CCM1, CCM2, and CCM3. Any of them can make the walls of certain blood vessels unusually weak. In the brain, these weakened blood vessels can grow into mulberry-shaped malformations full of blood. CCMs are rare, but they do sometimes form in people with no family history of them; patients with an inherited CCM mutation, however, can have multiple malformations at once. Any single CCM may stay silent, but having so many increases the odds of at least one leaking or bursting. And they tend to start doing so when people are between the ages of 20 and 50.

