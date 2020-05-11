On April 27, 2020, San Francisco news media announced that 7 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area (7.6 million people) would be in lock-down for an additional month, delaying reopening date from May 3 to May 31. The action was based on “orders” by unnamed “Public Health Officers”, and communicated by “prepared press release”. Here is a news story from that date .

CBSN – BAY AREA (April 27, 2020):

“Coronavirus Update: Bay Area PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICERS To Revise, Extend Shelter-In-Place ORDERS Through End Of May” –

The PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICERS for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place ORDERS this week, largely keeping in place current restrictions in place and extending them through the end of May.

Shelter-in-place ORDERS were set to expire on May 3, 2020. In a joint press release from THE HEALTH OFFICERS for the seven jurisdictions, they cited the collective sacrifice of more than seven million citizens as having made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, ensuring hospitals were not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives.

“At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together. Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases,” SAID THE HEALTH OFFICERS in a PREPARED STATEMENT.

Original article at CBSN BAY AREA