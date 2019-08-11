New York Post:

For HIV-positive New Yorkers, Dr. Joseph Olivieri was a lifeline.

“I stood 5-foot-11 and weighed 138 pounds when I started seeing Dr. Olivieri in 2007,” said one patient of the physician, who practiced in Murray Hill. “He turned me on to growth hormones and steroids. Within six months, I was vibrant and weighed around 190.”

But the very medications that helped his patients feel better led, in part, to Olivieri’s downfall.

He has pleaded guilty to illicitly selling drugs that include steroids, amphetamines and opioids — allegedly placing more than 250,000 pills on the streets between 2013 and 2018. He’s is due to be sentenced next month.

According to court documents, the doctor, 72, was one of New York state’s 15 most prolific prescribers of opioids. The worst, Dr. Dante Cubangbang of Queens, was charged in 2018 with distributing 4.6 million oxycodone pills over six years.