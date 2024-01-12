Houthi rebels say US will pay a ‘heavy price’ for strikes

Fears of an all-out regional war in the Middle East are growing as Houthi rebels say the US and UK will pay a “heavy price” for striking more than a dozen targets in Yemen.In a recorded address, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said 73 strikes hit five regions of Yemen under their control on Thursday — killing at least five people and wounding six others.“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished,” he said.Senior Houthi official Hussein al-Ezzi also said in a Google-translated post on X: “America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression,”Separately, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief negotiator and spokesperson for the Iran-funded group, described the US and Britain as having “committed foolishness with this treacherous aggression.”

