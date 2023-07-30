Houston woman has spent THREE DAYS crawling through cockroach-infested storm drains to rescue puppies whimpering in the sewers

Callie Clemens, along with her dog Giselle and a small team of volunteers, have spent the past three days searching cockroach infested storm drains in Houston in a desperate attempt to rescue a litter of trapped puppies.

The rescue mission began when someone reported seeing a litter of puppies crossing the street, but lost sight of them and could only hear whimpers.

Clemens, who is the ex daughter-in-law of New York Yankees legend Roger Clemens, told Dailymail.com the area is infamous for ‘puppy dumping’ – where people abandon their unwanted dogs, leaving them to fend for themselves.

Despite the challenges and potential risks, she felt compelled to take action, stating: ‘I knew nobody would do it, so I had to jump in.’

Clemens, who started a nonprofit Paws Off The Streets, found two of the black lab mutts on Friday and was heading back into the drain Saturday night alone to find the last one. If the third puppy is found, it will be taken to the city shelter, but Clemens is so invested she is contemplating keeping it.

‘There’s no way the puppy can get out by it’s self so it’s up to us and I have no shame to go down and get it,’ she told Dailymail.com with a hoarse voice after days of yelling through the tunnels. She has also injured her foot and is taking antibiotics after spending hours in the dirty water.

