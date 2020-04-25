MSN:

A Houston company is developing a drug that could protect people in close contact with patients who have COVID-19 from contracting the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The drug, delivered as an aerosol known as PUL-042, was created by biopharmaceutical company Pulmotect, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Texas A&M, which have worked together to develop the drug for more than a decade. While PUL-042 has been tested on mice and had limited human trials in the United Kingdom, it is still at least a year away from approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

But if approved, it could provide short-term immunization for doctors, nurses and people in close proximity to COVID-19 patients until a proper vaccine is developed.

Read more at MSN