The Good Samaritan is now “wanted” for “questioning” by the Houston police.

[First clip has no audio but shows the robber’s entrance and cuts off at the shooting. Second clip has audio and shows the shooting but starts in the middle.]

This is what happens when you try to rob a taqueria in Houston😬 pic.twitter.com/lu7eoSTSsU — TXDeplorable (@Texas_Made956) January 7, 2023

From KHOU, “HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston”:

A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed man in a mask came inside the restaurant, demanding money and wallets from customers. However, as he was leaving, one of those customers shot the suspect.

The video appears to show the “suspect” was aiming his weapon at the patron at the top left of the frame when he was shot.

