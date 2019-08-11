ABC News:

A Malaysian man, and Halliburton employee, is facing charges of video voyeurism after he allegedly planted a hidden camera in an airplane bathroom earlier this year.

Choon Ping Lee is accused of planting the video camera on United Airlines flight 646 from San Diego to Houston on May 5. The criminal complaint, filed in the Southern District of Texas earlier this week, outlines the lengths FBI investigators went to track down Lee after a fellow passenger on that flight stumbled across the camera.

A woman flying in first class on the flight went to use the bathroom and “noticed an item with a blue blinking light” that was “located near the cabinet and wall area close to a door hinge,” according to the criminal complaint.

The woman picked up the item with a paper towel and gave it to the flight crew after leaving the bathroom.

Once the flight landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the item was handed over to United Airlines Corporate Security, which confirmed it was a video camera, according to the court documents.