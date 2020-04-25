The Western Journal:

One thing the coronavirus outbreak has taught us is that we have limited resources, at least when it comes to funding.

Consider that the funds set aside for small businesses in the Paycheck Protection Program ran out in a matter of weeks. And that’s the federal government. State governments have even less budgetary room to play around with, and counties have even less money.

So imagine what Harris County, home to Houston, must be feeling right now given that when it’s all said and done, they will have spent about $17 million on a temporary hospital that has yet to see a single patient.

According to KPRC-TV, the coronavirus hospital could have cost Harris County as much as $60 million. Instead, the final price tag will likely be around $17 million, even though the facility did virtually nothing — which is why it could soon be closed.

“Construction on the temporary medical shelter began just over two weeks ago and was finished in a matter of days. It features 250 beds and is equipped to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients,” KPRC reported of the temporary hospital, which is situated at NRG Park.

