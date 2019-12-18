NEW YORK POST:

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted almost entirely along party lines to impeach President Trump following a rancorous, day-long hearing — making him just the third president in U.S. history to suffer the congressional rebuke.

Voting began at 8:09 p.m. and Democrats reached the necessary 216 majority on the first article — that Trump abused the power of his office for personal gain — roughly 15 minutes later.

They still had to vote on the second article, that Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate.

The vote sets up a showdown in the GOP-led Senate, where Republicans have said there is virtually no chance Trump would be convicted and removed from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — clad in a black dress to mark what she called a “solemn” and “sad” proceeding — said that Congress must “defend democracy” by evicting the president from the White House.

“If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice,” she said during her opening statement.