The House impeachment managers delivered one article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday evening, formally marking the start of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, though the trial itself will not begin until the week of February 8.

The impeachment managers hand-delivered the article by walking it through Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda, as is customary, and head impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) read the article aloud on the Senate floor.

The impeachment article, which the House passed January 13, charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” essentially blaming Trump for spurring the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol following a rally he held on January 6 in protest of the presidential election results.

Trump will now have two weeks to issue a pre-trial brief before the start of the trial, which could begin as early as February 9, as negotiated by Senate leaders prior to receiving the article.

Read more at Breitbart