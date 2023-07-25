House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday night said findings from ongoing GOP-led House committee investigations into the Biden family’s overseas business dealings are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy made the announcement in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity hours after he was called on by some House Republicans to begin the process to impeach President Biden after The Post revealed a key witness saying first son Hunter Biden frequently put his father on the phone with foreign business associates.

“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true,” McCarthy told Hannity.

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy said.

During the interview, McCarthy cited the allegations by two IRS whistleblowers that the Justice Department interfered in a five-year investigation into Hunter’s potential tax crimes.

