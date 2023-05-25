House Republicans passed a resolution that would overturn President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday.

The resolution, brought forth by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., passed 218 to 203 – with two Democrats joining Republicans: Rep. Jared Golden, Maine, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Wash.

The Biden proposal was expected to bring relief for up to 40 million borrowers who could have qualified for as much as $20,000 in forgiveness. The plan has been mired in legal troubles and is now before the Supreme Court.

The measure was brought under the Congressional Review Act, which means it will now have to be taken up by the Senate despite Democratic control in that chamber. It could pass by a simple majority, but the White House has threatened to veto the measure.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-Va., has railed against the forgiveness plan – and moderate Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., could also vote for the resolution.

