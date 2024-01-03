House Republicans Set Long-Awaited Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing

The House Homeland Security Committee will begin impeachment proceedings against embattled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on January 10.

The first hearing will be held the day after the House returns from its Christmas break.

“Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas’ decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability,” the committee’s chairman, Mark Green, told Punchbowl News. “The bipartisan House vote in November to refer articles of impeachment to my Committee only served to highlight the importance of our taking up the impeachment process – which is what we will begin doing next Wednesday.”

