The Washington Times

House Republicans said Monday they have launched an investigation into Chinese influence on U.S. universities with the goal of pilfering research and concealing data about the origins of the new coronavirus. The Republicans say they are concerned that universities funded with taxpayer dollars are also accepting money from China and other affiliated organizations. “For some time, we have been concerned about the potential for the Chinese government to use its strategic investments to turn American college campuses into Indoctrination platforms for American students,” the ranking members of seven committees wrote in a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The lawmakers say they want a better understanding of the Education Department’s efforts to address unreported Chinese investment in U.S. campuses nationwide. The Republicans said that not only does China’s investments make U.S. universities more vulnerable to intellectual property theft, but it also creates a national security threat because they want to steal U.S. military secrets and technology, the lawmakers wrote.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES