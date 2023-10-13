House Republicans Introduce ‘GAZA Act’ to Stop Biden from Importing Palestinians to U.S.

Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Andy Ogles (R-TN) are introducing legislation that would ban President Joe Biden’s administration from importing Palestinians to the United States to be resettled in American communities.

The bill, exclusively shared with Breitbart News ahead of its introduction, is titled the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the GAZA Act. The legislation would prevent Biden’s administration from issuing visas to those with Palestinian Authority passports.

“Following the horrific attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli civilians, the last thing America ought to do is trust identity documents issued by the radicals that oversee these territories,” Tiffany said in a statement. “We need to put our security at home first and that starts by closing the door to bad actors who might be seeking to enter our country.”

