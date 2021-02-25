The Washington Examiner:

House Republicans held a summit this past weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, to discuss how to position themselves to address climate change in the new Congress, the Washington Examiner has learned. Rep. John Curtis of Utah organized the summit attended by 25 House Republicans.

They invited outside conservative groups to speak to members, including the American Conservation Coalition, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, and the Alliance for Market Solutions. Those groups held separate panel events to educate members on climate change. The meeting is the latest in efforts by congressional Republicans to overhaul their party’s climate change platform and messaging to compete with Democrats and the Biden administration.

House Republicans are also responding to polls over the last few years that have shown the party is vulnerable among young and suburban voters concerned about the environment and climate change.

