THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Top House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee sent a formal letter to Chairman Adam Schiff demanding the impeachment proceedings include closed-door testimony from the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the investigation, and Hunter Biden, the son of Vice President Joe Biden.

“The whistleblower testimony is necessary for full and fair understanding of all relevant facts,” Reps. Devin Nunes of California and Jim Jordan of Ohio, wrote to Schiff Wednesday.

House Republicans, in the minority, have limited ability to compel witnesses to testify. Their requests require approval from the Democratic majority via Schiff, from California, who has already rejected summoning the whistleblower or Biden as public witnesses.

Nunes and Jordan told Schiff they plan to try to subpoena Hunter Biden and the whistleblower “for sworn testimony in closed-door depositions,” and they also plan to push for documents related to the whistleblower’s communications ahead of a complaint against the president filed with the inspector general of the Intelligence Community.