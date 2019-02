THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Climate change has long been regarded on the left as an existential threat to the planet, but only two House Democrats showed up for Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing on the issue.

As a result, House Republicans were able to win a 4-2 vote to adjourn the hearing just 10 minutes after it began and before any of the witnesses had spoken.

Rep. Louis Gohmert, Texas Republican, argued that the hearing topic, “The Denial Playbook: How Industries Manipulate Science and Policy from Climate Change to Health,” was beyond the scope of the House Natural Resources subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

“It appears today’s hearing topic is well outside our jurisdiction. As per House Rule 10 and the reasons I’ve stated, I would move that we adjourn,” said Mr. Gohmert.