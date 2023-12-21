House quietly probed another staffer sex tape filmed in Capitol year before Senate aide’s explicit video surfaced: report

The House of Representatives discreetly probed explicit footage filmed inside the Capitol by a lawmaker’s staffer in June 2022 — more than a year before video of a Senate aide having sex in a hearing room surfaced this month, according to a new report.

The June 2022 investigation began after allegations of “purported, unbecoming behavior” by a senior staffer in Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office emerged, a spokesperson for the congressman told Semafor.

But “no conclusive evidence” of wrongdoing was found, and the staffer reportedly said he left the Washington state Republican’s office on good terms for an unrelated reason and another job this fall, according to the outlet.

The salacious report surfaced Wednesday — just days after Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin announced aide Aiden Maese-Czeropski no longer had a job in his office after the 24-year-old was accused of posting a video online of himself having sex with another man.

The US Capitol Police launched a probe into potential criminal violations soon after the video became public this weekend.

But it’s not the first investigation conducted into caught-on-tape sex at the Capitol after the separate set of videos appeared on Snapchat in 2022, Semafor reported.

