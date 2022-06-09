House Passes Gun Bill: Raises Age Limit, Bans Ammo

The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

The vote on the age upgrade was 228-199, mostly along party lines, but with 10 Republicans voting yes alongside their Dem colleagues. 

Those Republicans were: 

  • Brian Fitzpatrick-PA
  • Anthony Gonzalez-OH
  • Chris Jacobs-NY
  • John Katko-NY
  • Adam Kinzinger-IL
  • Nicole Malliotakis-NY
  • Maria Salazar-FL
  • Chris Smith-NJ
  • Michael Turner-OH
  • Fred Upton-MI 

Read more at Newsmax

