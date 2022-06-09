The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

The vote on the age upgrade was 228-199, mostly along party lines, but with 10 Republicans voting yes alongside their Dem colleagues.

Those Republicans were:

Brian Fitzpatrick-PA

Anthony Gonzalez-OH

Chris Jacobs-NY

John Katko-NY

Adam Kinzinger-IL

Nicole Malliotakis-NY

Maria Salazar-FL

Chris Smith-NJ

Michael Turner-OH

Fred Upton-MI

