The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
The vote on the age upgrade was 228-199, mostly along party lines, but with 10 Republicans voting yes alongside their Dem colleagues.
Those Republicans were:
- Brian Fitzpatrick-PA
- Anthony Gonzalez-OH
- Chris Jacobs-NY
- John Katko-NY
- Adam Kinzinger-IL
- Nicole Malliotakis-NY
- Maria Salazar-FL
- Chris Smith-NJ
- Michael Turner-OH
- Fred Upton-MI