Washington Examiner

The House of Representatives approved a bill allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a pilot program to treat veterans with PTSD by pairing them with therapy dogs. The bill passed Wednesday by voice vote, the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act, would have the VA award grants to nonprofit organizations that would not only provide veterans with puppies to become therapeutic service dogs but would also cover the cost of training the puppies. “A soldier under my command during Operation Iraqi Freedom recently told me what his service dog means to him: he was able to fly on a plane for the first time in 10 years and he took his fiancée to dinner,” Republican Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, the bill’s lead sponsor, said when the bill was introduced.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER