The House passed the $484 billion emergency coronavirus-relief package Thursday evening, after a deal was caught between partisan goalposts for over a week. The bill passed on a 388-5 vote. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Jody Hice of Georgia and Ken Buck of Colorado voted against it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash voted present. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, will hold an enrollment ceremony Thursday evening before sending it off to the president’s desk. The vast majority of the funds — $310 billion — will replenish the small business Paycheck Protection Program that dried up last Friday. Of that, $60 billion is set aside for small business lenders and community banks.

