House panel demands Secretary of Defense Austin appear to explain hospitalization secrecy scandal

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers has demanded Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin come before Congress next month to explain his highly secretive hospitalization earlier this month.

For three days, Austin kept the Pentagon and White House in the dark about his condition following complications from a prostatectomy, drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats .

In a Thursday letter, Rogers (R-Ala.) said he spoke with Austin after the scandal broke and noted that the Pentagon chief “promised full transparency into questions regarding the secrecy of your recent hospitalization.”

“While you did respond to some of my questions I had for you, a concerning number of questions were not addressed,” the lawmaker added. “Specifically, I am alarmed you refused to answer whether you instructed your staff to not inform the President of the United States or anyone else of your hospitalization.”

“Unfortunately, this leads me to believe that information is being withheld from Congress,” he added.

